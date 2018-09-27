Stay Off The WEEEEED: Rapper Daz Dillinger Facing 13 Felony Counts Of Marijuana Possession After Police Search His Home

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Daz Dillinger Facing 13 Felony Counts After Police Find Marijuana At Home

Long Beach rapper and member of legendary group Tha Dogg Pound, Daz Dillinger, has been reportedly arrested after authorities found 117 grams of marijuana and numerous other controlled substances in his home.

According to TMZ police reportedly discovered weed, THC pods, THC oil, and a mysterious contained labeled “cannabis lean” in his home studio located in Powder Springs, Georgia. It’s still unclear as to why the police were even at his residence in the first place.

The rapper is currently booked on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of more than one ounce of weed. He’s currently still in a Cobb County jail waiting to be seen by a judge, and being held on a $15,000 bond.