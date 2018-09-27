Model Mama Snapback: Slick Woods Is Already Rocking 6-Pack Abs Just Two Weeks After Dropping Her Runway Seed

- By Bossip Staff

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Slick Woods attends the 2018 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala at The Pierre Hotel on November 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Slick Woods Snaps Back Almost Immediately

Just two weeks after Slick Woods’s baby nearly made his big debut to the world right on the Savage x Fenty runway during NYFW, the model is already back in fighting shape.

If you’ll recall, Slick went into labor in the middle of the show, and walked the runway looking angelically unfazed while on the verge of bringing new life into the world.

Just two weeks later, and she and her son Saphir are hitting the town. The model mommy shared a flick of herself rocking a mini crop top, army pants combat boots, and a baby bag slung over her shoulder, casually showcasing a tight tummy looking like nothing at all ever happened. Meanwhile, you could see her baby’s stroller in the background. She captioned the pic “out w lil daddie.” You can take a look at the photo HERE.

Looks like this mama is ready to get right back on the catwalk!

Getty/Splash

