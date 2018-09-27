Hard Knock Life: Bill Cosby Allegedly Having Trouble Adjusting To Prison After Falling Down And Having Food Thrown At Him

Cosby Allegedly Fell Down Stairs And Had Hot Dog Bun Thrown At Him On First Day

It seems that Bill Cosby is apparently having a tough time adjusting to life behind bars.

According to Rap Radar Cosby spent some time complaining and pleading to his wife, Camille, after spending the first day of his 3-10 year sentence behind bars. After the sentencing Cosby was allegedly allowed a brief phone call by speakerphone to his wife, who also wasn’t in attendance.

He allegedly told Camille that “they took my cane, tie and shoelaces because they think I will harm myself.” And that “he had a stale hotdog bun thrown at him and he fell down a few steps because he wasn’t being guided,” and that lastly that he was “under siege” and begged his wife to try everything to get him out from behind bars by “Grabbing the checkbook and hire anyone and everyone who could get him out as soon as possible,” says a Rap Radar source.

Immediately after sentencing the 81-year-old Cosby, Judge Steven O’Neill revoked his bail and remanded him to the custody of prison officials, where he was transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to serve out the remainder of his sentence.