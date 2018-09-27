Nicki Minaj Gets Her Cheeks Sandy On The Dubai Dunes With “New Boy” Lewis Hamilton

Nicki Minaj Coupled Up With Lewis Hamilton

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton are fanning the flames on the rumor that they’re a new couple out here in these streets.

The rapper and the Formula 1 racer have already been spotted getting extra friendly during New York Fashion Week, and Nicki wasn’t too shy about showing off her coziness with her possible boo while Versace’d down in Dubai.

Now, Lewis is returning Chun-Li’s enthusiasm about their budding…friendship by showcasing her on his own social media page.

Lewis posted a photo of him and Ms. Minaj perched up on a four-wheeler on a sand dune at sunset in Dubai. This one has to be a throwback photo, as Nicki just touched down in Brazil within the last few days. Hmm…is it just us or does that make it look like he’s missing spending that one-on-one time with his new lady?

Either way it goes, it seems that this potential couple doesn’t care too much about the public speculation since they each tossed up middle fingers in the photo.

Looks like we may be seeing more of these two together in the near future! It is cuffin’ season after all…

PMPhoto/PapCulture / SplashNews.com