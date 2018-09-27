Hungry Azz: Local TN Police On The Hunt For ‘Breakfast Bandit’ Constantly Crashing Continental Buffets [Video]

A man in Dalton, TN is hopping from hotel to hotel, munching up the continental breakfasts and sneaking into rooms around cleaning time to pilfer lotion and shampoo.

He isn’t exactly hurting anyone…it’s largely just strange and annoying. However, his actions are a form of theft, and as such, police are on a (non-urgent, it seems) search for the hungry hotel hopper.

He tells staff members who catch him that he’s doing research to see just how easy it is to sneak into hotels and get free meals and items. We doubt anyone thought that was an exceptionally difficult task at the types of hotels he’s frequenting…but at least he’s being somewhat honest.

Hey, maybe he’s just looking for ways to save money. But the cops are likely going to redirect that energy rather quickly once they’re able to track him down…

