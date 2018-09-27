BlackInkCrew: A Gallery Of Reasons We’ll Miss Blue Haired Bae Jadah’s Fine A$$

Farewell To Jadah

This season of Black Ink Crew is following a specific formula: someone gets tossed every episode. It’s like ratchet Survivor or something. This week’s casualty was Jadah, who got into a little scuffle with beer being poured and insults being tossed. Boss man got fed up with the shenanigans and decided it was time to let her go. Damn.

At this rate of firing people who is even going to be left to run the shop? #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/BupI2WXkC9 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) September 27, 2018

Well, at least we have the memories. What memories? Well, um, these pics of her looking fine as hell for starters. That’s a pretty good memory. Take a look at this trip down memory lane at one of the finest women in the Black Ink franchise.