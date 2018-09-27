K Is For Kimberly: K. Michelle Is Looking Verrrrry Light-Skinned All Of A Sudden And People Have Questions
K. Michelle Looks Whiter Than Ever
K. Michelle has gone through a ton of life changes over the past few years. Most notably to most people, she got her butt reduced so as to prevent the health problems that came with the surgery and it’s turned out well for her so far. That’s not the end of the alterations, though. There have been rumors flying about nose jobs and the like, but who knows exactly.
The most jarring change, however, is how much lighter K. Michelle appears as compared to in years past. The above pic, posted this week, has people speculating that she has been bleaching her skin. Of course the bleaching accusations aren’t new, but the new pics are only exacerbating the claims.
Consider this pic below from 2014. Totally different person.
Twitter absolutely noticed and there are a lot of questions to be had.
Take a look at the wildest reactions to “Kimberly” and her new look.
“K Michelle self hate spread from her butt to her skin. Crinnnneeeeeeeeee”
“K Michelle up here begging us for tears about this free floating silicone in her body and now she not satisfied about her skin tone… this Kimberly name change is making sense. Sis was complaining about that booty not getting her movie roles maybe it was a bit of colorisim too”
“Why the hell K.Michelle look white now???? I know i ain’t tripping what the hell going on.?!?!”
“Just now realizing that white lady I kept seeing was K. Michelle 🙄”
“K michelle bleaching her skin is sad asf , smh we have to do better!!”
Continue Slideshow
“Why is K Michelle out here looking like Latoya Jackson?💀”
“So um @kmichelle u white now? I remember when u were on Everyday Struggle and u said u wanted to do country music but this is too f***ing much. Darius Rucker from Hootie & the Blowfish didn’t have to do this. Damn I loved your caramel skin😢😪”
“K Michelle was dark skinned. The self hate is JUMPING out.”
“K. Michelle removed her butt just to bleach her skin. Pray for this woman. Insecurities on another level.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.