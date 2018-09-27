K Is For Kimberly: K. Michelle Is Looking Verrrrry Light-Skinned All Of A Sudden And People Have Questions

So in my own head ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhhAuAL4yt — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) September 27, 2018

K. Michelle Looks Whiter Than Ever

K. Michelle has gone through a ton of life changes over the past few years. Most notably to most people, she got her butt reduced so as to prevent the health problems that came with the surgery and it’s turned out well for her so far. That’s not the end of the alterations, though. There have been rumors flying about nose jobs and the like, but who knows exactly.

The most jarring change, however, is how much lighter K. Michelle appears as compared to in years past. The above pic, posted this week, has people speculating that she has been bleaching her skin. Of course the bleaching accusations aren’t new, but the new pics are only exacerbating the claims.

Consider this pic below from 2014. Totally different person.

Twitter absolutely noticed and there are a lot of questions to be had.

Take a look at the wildest reactions to “Kimberly” and her new look.