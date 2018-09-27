Coupledom Confirmed? Saweetie Responds To Rumors That Quavo Is Her Migos Man [Video]

Saweetie Speaks On Quavo Dating Rumors

Saweetie is responding to rumors that she’s making beautiful music with a certain Migo. The 24-year-old “So Icy” rapper appeared on “The Real” this week and couldn’t help but blush when the ladies asked her about rumors she’s dating Quavo.

The rumors came after Saweetie starred in his “Workin Me” video and they were spotted together at New York Fashion Week.

According to Saweetie, they’re “getting to know each other” which sounds a LOT like a roundabout way to say they’re dating.

She’s definitely blushing about her Migos man, maybe they can double date with Cardi and Offset.