Watch: ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Has Mutants Exploring Their Dark Side [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

 

Emotions Run High When The Dark Phoenix Comes Out

The X-Men are back and this time, friends are becoming foes due to the emotional turmoil of Jean Grey a.k.a. The Phoenix.

In the trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jean is looking for answers about her traumatizing past and unused potential. The journey leads her to some dark corners including a meet-up with Magneto himself.

Dark Phoenix comes right after 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and considering the action-packed scenes of the trailer, it’s sure to bring the emotions and the energy on February 14. Check out the trailer for yourself above!

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1670697/x-men-dark-phoenix-trailer/
Categories: Entertainment, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.