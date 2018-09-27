Watch: ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Has Mutants Exploring Their Dark Side [Video]

Emotions Run High When The Dark Phoenix Comes Out

The X-Men are back and this time, friends are becoming foes due to the emotional turmoil of Jean Grey a.k.a. The Phoenix.

In the trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jean is looking for answers about her traumatizing past and unused potential. The journey leads her to some dark corners including a meet-up with Magneto himself.

Dark Phoenix comes right after 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and considering the action-packed scenes of the trailer, it’s sure to bring the emotions and the energy on February 14. Check out the trailer for yourself above!