WWHL: Naomi Campbell Judges Cardi B And Nicki Minaj For Fight, Sends Shady Side-Eye To Kendall Jenner [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Image via Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images/ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images/ Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Naomi Campbell Shades Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner

Naomi Campbell sat down for some shenanigans on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and things got SUPER shady when she was asked about Kendall Jenner’s title as “highest paid model” while also admitting that she doesn’t put in the same work as the other A-list models.

Oh, but Naomi’s shady side-eye symposium wasn’t over yet, peep what she had to say about Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj at them bougie white folks’ Bazaar Icons party. Flip the page.

The audacity of Naomi Campbell looking down at someone for having a fight…after all the phones she’s thrown at people over the years. SMFH.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1670699/wwhl-naomi-campbell-judges-cardi-b-and-nicki-minaj-for-fight-sends-shady-side-eye-to-kendall-jenner-video-43081/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Catch Fade, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.