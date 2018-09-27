11-Year-Old Rapper That Girl Lay Lay Performs On “The Ellen Show” [VIDEO]

That Girl Lay Lay Performs On “The Ellen Show”

Just in case y’all have been sleep, we want to make sure that 11-year-old Alaya High (aka That Girl Lay Lay) out of Houston, TX is on your radar. The precious young beauty is the youngest female rapper ever signed to a major label deal — she’s signed to Empire and her first album ‘Tha Cheat Code,’ is out now, on all digital platforms.

She gained fame rapping freestyles on Instagram and YouTube and now she’s got the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, who had her perform on “The Ellen Show” this week. Check out her performance below:

Pretty fire right?! Hit the flip for more videos from this young star.