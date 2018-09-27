11-Year-Old Rapper That Girl Lay Lay Performs On “The Ellen Show” [VIDEO]
That Girl Lay Lay Performs On “The Ellen Show”
Just in case y’all have been sleep, we want to make sure that 11-year-old Alaya High (aka That Girl Lay Lay) out of Houston, TX is on your radar. The precious young beauty is the youngest female rapper ever signed to a major label deal — she’s signed to Empire and her first album ‘Tha Cheat Code,’ is out now, on all digital platforms.
She gained fame rapping freestyles on Instagram and YouTube and now she’s got the attention of Ellen DeGeneres, who had her perform on “The Ellen Show” this week. Check out her performance below:
Pretty fire right?! Hit the flip for more videos from this young star.
What did you think of her video? Super cute and age appropriate right?
We love that she’s so confident and completely at ease with herself. We’re also glad to see little black girls with ambition out here getting it.
She can dance too… What do you think about her take on the Shiggy challenge? She definitely made it her own. We love how she got down super low on the “down for you” part of the song.
You can tell she really loves rapping. We definitely enjoy watching her flow too.
Would you buy Lay Lay’s album for your kids? It will be interesting to see how her career evolves as she gets older.
We also love that Lay Lay reps her hometown Houston so hard.
As you can see the lipgloss thing she did on “Ellen” isn’t anything new, she’s been doing it for awhile.
Continue Slideshow
Fun Facts: Alaya’s dad Acie High is also a rapper who has seen some success both as a solo artist and part of the group Aqualeo. Have y’all ever heard of him?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.