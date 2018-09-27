Another One: Senator Allegedly Sends Unwarranted Political Peen Pic To Grad Student

The Texas Senator Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Another politician allegedly can’t keep their peen nestled in the privacy of their drawers.

According to the American-Statesman, state Senator Charles Schwertner of Texas allegedly texted sexually explicit pics to a graduate student at The University of Texas. Schwertner reportedly met the student at an on-campus event this past summer.

Schwertner is an alumni of UT and was invited to the event. According to two school officials with knowledge of the investigation, the student spoke with Schwertner saying she was interested in working in the Legislature. After the event, the two exchanged messages on LinkedIn before moving to text messages.

Their messages were professional at first with the two discussing networking and career advice. But then, out of nowhere, Schwertner wrote, “I just really want to fu** you,” and he sent the student an image that appeared to be a pic of his genitals in the shower, according to a UT official who saw the exchange and the photo. The pic does not include Schwertner’s face.

Did we mention, Schwertner has a wife and three kids.

The student responded to Schwertner saying she thought he acted inappropriately, the officials said. Schwertner did not respond. The student then reported Schwertner’s actions to the school, which prompted an investigation.

If the student’s allegations ring true, the university would consider banning Schwertner from campus says two officials. A third official said the university is also thinking about hiring outside legal counsel to investigate further.

Through a spokesperson, Schwertner said he “categorically denies any knowledge of the accusations” and he intends to cooperate with UT’s investigation.

Th UT officials will not reveal the identity of the student out of respect for her privacy and to honor their promise of confidentiality when she came forth. Student privacy laws also prohibit the university from sharing the student’s name.

Meanwhile, Schwertner, a Republican, faces re-election on November 6. He will go up against Democrat runner Meg Walsh.