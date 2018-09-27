Who? Don’t Know ‘Em: Congressman Rep. Robert Brady Says Bill Cosby Is Done Forever In Philly [Video]

Bill Cosby Not Welcome In Philly Says Congressman

The folks at TMZ caught up with Philadelphia-born Congressman Rep. Robert Brady to ask him about Bill Cosby’s prison sentence and whether or not he could be welcomed back in the city when he’s released.

Despite all that has come to light, there are still people who defend and love Bill Cosby. But a public celebration? Well, here’s what Rep. Brady had to say…

If Bill Cosby lives through his prison sentenced we don’t think there will be anywhere that he will be welcomed.