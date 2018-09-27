What In The Weather Goddess Hell?? Twitter Is Befuddled At STORM Holding An Umbrella In The “Dark Phoenix” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
Storm’s Umbrella Sparks Hilarious Chaos
WELP, it’s official: Comic book movie fans are FED UP with Fox’s struggly X-Men flicks and dragged the new “Dark Phoenix” trailer after seeing STORM–the Goddess of Weather–holding an umbrella in the rain at a funeral. No, seriously. Now, to be fair, you could theorize that the rain represents her sadness but WE DON’T KNOW ALLADAT YET and reacted accordingly.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Storm holding an umbrella in the rain on the flip.
Feature photo: 20th Century Fox
