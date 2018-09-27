What In The Weather Goddess Hell?? Twitter Is Befuddled At STORM Holding An Umbrella In The “Dark Phoenix” Trailer

Why is Storm holding an umbrella in the rain when she can control the weather? pic.twitter.com/RjNfeKb4L0 — Kaldur【☯】‿【☯】 (@mattswaggster) September 27, 2018

Storm’s Umbrella Sparks Hilarious Chaos

WELP, it’s official: Comic book movie fans are FED UP with Fox’s struggly X-Men flicks and dragged the new “Dark Phoenix” trailer after seeing STORM–the Goddess of Weather–holding an umbrella in the rain at a funeral. No, seriously. Now, to be fair, you could theorize that the rain represents her sadness but WE DON’T KNOW ALLADAT YET and reacted accordingly.

was storm holding an umbrella in the dark phoenix trailer pic.twitter.com/o629Uwirqr — reena💗 (@KlNGTAEYEON) September 27, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Storm holding an umbrella in the rain on the flip.