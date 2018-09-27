T.I. Got The Perfect Person To Play The Voice In His Head On His New Album: Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Plays T.I’s Conscience On New Album

Comedians and rappers collaborating on songs and albums is nothing new. From Chris Rock’s legendary monologue on Kanye West’s “Blame Game” to Wale doing an entire Seinfeld-themed project with The Album About Nothing–it’s no surprise that the two groups of entertainers are endlessly intertwined.

Now, there’s a new pair in the rap game–and it sounds like the perfect pairing to make something dope.

Earlier this week, https://bossip.com/1670452/lovey-dovey-with-the-hubby-t-i-spends-his-birthday-booed-up-with-his-dearly-devoted-wife-tiny/ took to his Twitter account to announce that he tapped none other than legendary comedian Dave Chappelle to play the voice in his head for his upcoming studio album. In the same breath (and the same tweet), the rapper announced that we can expect the LP to be released very soon.

In the tweet, the ATL native writes, “I present to you… album X. The Dime Trap. Feat. Dave Chappelle as. The voice in my head. The wait is almost over. Coming Freakishly Soon!!!!”

With the announcement tweet, Tip so generously included a clip of a song that actually features Chappelle’s vocals. Over the dramatic sounds of a church organ, the comedian lets off a monologue that is thought to play a central role in T.I.’s new album.

He says in the preview: “All my life all I wanted to do was be great. If the stakes are everything, you’ll tell yourself anything you need to hear to survive. Everything I say is the truth, and that’s a lie. And that’s the muthaf**kin’ truth.”

The voice in Tip’s head is followed by the rapper letting off some words of his own as he begins saying, “Remember all I ever wanted was a gold chain/And a ride worth a hundred plus…”

Are y’all excited for a new T.I. album, especially one that features Dave Chappelle as the rapper’s inner monologue?