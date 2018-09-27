NationalDaughterDay Karlie Redd Shares A Photo Of Her Rarely Seen Mini-Me

Karlie Redd Posts Daughter Jasmine For #NationalDaughterDay

Karlie Redd recently took part in the #NationalDaughterDay shenanigans and gave fans a rarely seen look at her adult daughter.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star posted an IG pic Wednesday of her daughter Jasmine who looks EXACTLY like her.

If you can remember, Jasmine appeared on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2015 when Karlie was dating Lyfe Jenning and told her mom she was considering dropping out of college.

What do YOU think about seeing Karlie Redd’s daughter Jasmine???