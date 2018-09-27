Low Hanging Fruit: Cardi B Duct Tapes Her Ta-Ta’s To Keep Them Up, “Kulture Did Me Filthy!” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Cardi B Uses Duct Tape To Keep Her Breast Afloat

Cardi B is living her best mom life these days. The rapper’s run of fashion week has gone splendidly if you let the social media reaction tell it. But according to her latest Instagram video, Cardi’s stunning fashion photos come at a price worth its weight in silver…

View this post on Instagram

Kulture did me bad 😩

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

We’re sure that there are quite a few ladies who can feel Cardi’s pain. Don’t let anyone shame you out of your tidday renovation. You pushed a human being through your vagina. You deserve.

