Low Hanging Fruit: Cardi B Duct Tapes Her Ta-Ta’s To Keep Them Up, “Kulture Did Me Filthy!” [Video]

Cardi B Uses Duct Tape To Keep Her Breast Afloat

Cardi B is living her best mom life these days. The rapper’s run of fashion week has gone splendidly if you let the social media reaction tell it. But according to her latest Instagram video, Cardi’s stunning fashion photos come at a price worth its weight in silver…

We’re sure that there are quite a few ladies who can feel Cardi’s pain. Don’t let anyone shame you out of your tidday renovation. You pushed a human being through your vagina. You deserve.