Nas Talks His Moose Encounter While Recording An Album In Wyoming On ‘The Late Show’ [Video]

Nas Talks His Album Recording Process And Performs “Adam And Eve”

Nas stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week to chop it up with the host and talk about the recording process behind his latest album. The rapper and talk show host discuss everything including the longevity of his career and what the process of creating an album with Kanye West in Wyoming was like.

The Queens native talked about how unlikely of an experience it was for him to record an album in a place like Wyoming, admits it was a place he never expected to be, but he says that it was beautiful.

While on the subject of his unlike geographic location, the rapper also told a funny anecdote about running into a moose while inhabiting Wyoming, which he described as a dope experience–especially for someone born and raised in New York City. “He was like, eating off a branch, and he didn’t look that strong,” he described. “They’re huge—but you can tell a sick moose when you see one.”

Pusha T told a similar story about his time in Wyoming while recording Daytona, where he mentioned being chased by a fox. It seems like the whole experience of recording and collaborating in the middle of nowhere is going to be something these rappers remember for their entire lives.

Following his interview with Colbert, Nas treated The Late Show crowd to a performance of his track “Adam and Eve,” which features The-Dream on his latest album Nasir.

Wearing some clear frames and standing tall in front of a green “Nasir” emblazoned brick wall, Nas’ rendition of his recent track has the whole crowd bopping in their seats.

Watch the entire performance and the rapper’s discussion with Colbert about Wyoming, music, and finding a moose below.