T.I. Cuts A Deal With Jeweler To The Stars Over $750K Bling Bill (Exclusive)

Atlanta Rapper Makes A Deal With Aydin & Co. Over Unpaid Bling

T.I. got a huge birthday present from the courts Tuesday when a judge signed off on a deal that will keep a celebrity jeweler’s $750,000 civil suit against him over unpaid bling out of court.

Aydin & Co. sued T.I. back in 2015, alleging that the “ASAP” rapper screwed it out of several pricey baubles over more than a decade to the tune of $755,000.

The jewelry company said it sold T.I. hundreds of thousands worth of bling from 2004 through 2012. Aydin & Co. said the rapper showered himself and his loved ones in pricey baubles, including $9,500 diamond hoop earrings, a 48-carat diamond chain, two $10,000 custom-made dog tags, a $24,500 women’s diamond bracelet, a $30,000 blue diamond watch, and a $13,500 men’s wedding band. Also listed was $40,000 in “assorted women’s jewelry,” and seven custom-made diamond pendants for $145,000, among other items.

Aydin & Co. said T.I. had an open account with the company, and had been making payments until he suddenly stopped in 2013. Company owner Fevzi Aydin said he tried reaching out to T.I.for payment, but to no avail, and that’s when he filed the lawsuit.

T.I. denied owing any money to the jewelers and said that even if he did, the case was barred by the statute of limitations. He asked a judge to issue a ruling in his favor.

But both sides must’ve come to an amicable agreement, because earlier this month, Aydin & Co. asked the judge to toss the case.

A judge signed off on closing the case on T.I.’s 38th birthday, according to court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP. However, Aydin & Co.’s case was dismissed without prejudice, which means that the jewelers can refile if T.I. doesn’t honor his end of the bargain.