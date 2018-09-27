Keith Ellison Attempts To Clear His Name Of Abuse Allegations, Asks The House Of Ethics To Investigate His Ex-Girlfriend’s Claims 

Keith Ellison Asks For Investigation Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Abuse Claims

With all the domestic abuse and assault allegations facing political figures these days, it’s imperative to prove your innocence, or it’s wrap for your career.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison is making it his business to clear his name of abuse allegations after his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan claimed that she was “in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse” at the hands of Ellison. She even posted a note from one her Dr. visits, stating that the abuse did occur.

@MSNBC @CNN @CBSNews

Here is one of my Dr visits stating the abuse that occurred.

It amazes me the measures people have to take for their humanity to be validated. #metoo pic.twitter.com/7J0U5qwH4n — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 18, 2018

But Ellison is fed up with what he calls “pure lies”, and says that he will submit a request for an ethics investigation in an attempt to clear his name ahead of his planned departure from the House in January. He told Buzzfeed News,

“Today I am announcing that I will submit a request for a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations against me raised by a former partner. I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved. In addition to any House Ethics investigation, an independent investigation has been conducted by an independent attorney. I have complied fully with that investigation, the results of which should be made public soon.”

Ellison’s wife, Kim, says he never laid a finger on he despite what Monahan is claiming. However the Minnesota Star Tribune has already filed a motion to unseal Ellison’s divorce records in order to find more dirt on the Representative.

The truth shall prevail, eventually.