Cougar Spotting: Kourtney Kardashian Grabs A Bite With Buck Fuddy Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian Still Kicking It With Young Model/Actor Luka Sabbat

Go head Kourtney, we can’t even hate on you player. Scott Disick who? Younes whathisface where? Kourtney Kardashian was photographed with rumored new boo Luka Sabbat. The 20-year-old “Grown-ISH” actor and model was spotted ducking down in Kourtney’s car as they drove to Cross Roads vegan restaurant.

She might eat vegan food but ya’ll think she’s been sampling Luka’s meat or nah? Vegan stamina is legendary. Are y’all surprised at Kourtney possibly swirling it up with Young Luka? Everybody thought she was the only one of the Kardashian girls who preferred white over dark meat.

Check out more photos of the pair below: