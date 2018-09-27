DoItLikeHooli: Dancer Samuel Kyei’s Reverse Shaku Shaku Is Melting Motherland [Video]

Hooliboy’s Viral Dance Video Doing Reverse Shaku Shaku

Dance videos are BIG online, but when you add in Afrobeat and Afrofusion dance to the mix, the potential for viral sensation-dom is through the roof.

Enter, Hooliboy, an African dancer named Samuel Kyei is currently blowing up on social media with his electric performance of the trending “shaku shaku” dance to Gasmilla’s international hit “Innit”.

*airhorns*