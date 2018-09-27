Queen Naija Reveals The Due Date For Her Belly Full Of Clarence And Goes Stroller Shopping [VIDEO]

Queen Naija And Her Baby Daddy Share Updates From Ultrasound Visit

Have you been keeping up with Queen Naija and her pregnancy updates? The YouTuber turned chart topper posted another update this week and included some footage from her latest doctor’s appointment where she picked a delivery date for her and Clarence’s little baby boy. This week Naija almost got shut down from filming by the ultrasound technician. You can watch it below:

Do you think she made a bigger deal out of it than necessary? What do you think of Queen Naija’s updates?