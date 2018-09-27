Virginia Mom Catches Pedophile Trying To Rape Her Daughter, Blows His Head To Smithereens With A Shotgun

Virginia Mother Shoots Pedophile After Finding Him Trying To Rape Her Daughter

A Virginia pedophile, who police have been on the hunt for for many years, was found dead after being shot in the head during an attempted rape of a 12-year old in her Morgantown home.

ABC 14 reports:

The 42-year old mother of the girl told investigators that she woke in the early hours of the morning after hearing a commotion in her daughters room. She grabbed a shotgun from her closet and rushed to her daughter’s room, where she was confronted by the sight of an unidentified man attempting struggling with her daughter. Startled, the man turned around to face the mother, at which point she fired directly into his face, blowing off most of his head. The rapist – a 53 year old sex offender known to police for a series of crimes on young victims – died instantly.

The unidentified mom and daughter currently reside with relatives as police investigate the horrific crime scene.