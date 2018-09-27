Family Of Botham Jean To Sue Officer Amber Guyger, City Of Dallas

Botham Jean’s Family Suing Amber Guyger

The family of Botham Jean is preparing to file a lawsuit against the officer who killed him and the city of Dallas, Texas.

NBC News reports that Jean family Attorney Lee Merritt announced that there will be a lawsuit against now-fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and the city of Dallas.

Guyger is facing a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting Jean September 6 after she “mistook his apartment for her own.”

No word yet on when the suit will be filed.

This is pretty common practice with police brutality cases. Remember when the city of Baltimore paid Freddie Gray’s family $6.5 million??? It’s not a conviction or an admission of guilt, but we’re sure it helps with the unjust pain and suffering.

WE HOPE BOTHAM JEAN’S FAMILY GETS ALLLL THE MONEY THEY DESERVE.