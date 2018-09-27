Breaking: Nelly & Rape Accuser Agree To Dismiss Assault Case Against Rapper

Monique Greene Accused Rapper Of Raping Her In 2017

The woman who accused Nelly of raping her after a nightclub appearance last year has dramatically dropped the case against the rapper, BOSSIP has learned.

Monique Greene and Nelly filed paperwork earlier this week agreeing to toss the civil rape case, which accused Nelly of luring her to his tour bus and attacking her following a concert at a Seattle nightclub in late 2017. Each side will pay their own legal fees, but it was unclear Thursday whether a financial settlement was in play.

The case was acrimonious from the get-go, with Greene, 21, accusing Nelly, 43, of smearing her reputation before she even filed the suit with lies about her character. Nelly meanwhile insisted that their encounter was consensual and accused Greene of trying to inflame public opinion against him with her claims in court documents.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Nelly and Greene for comment.