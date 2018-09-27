Exclusive: Neisha Neshae Gets Futuristic With Her Day Ones In New Visuals For ‘Me And My Dawgs’ [Video]

Neisha Neshae is back on her Indie grind, and the Queen of R&B Trap is blessing her loyal fans with visuals to her new single, “Me And My Dawgs” — which has been featured on Spotify’s Most Necessary playlist.

On the inspiration behind the dope video, Neisha revealed,

“I have always looked forward to sharing a bright conscious future with my friends. My friends always have my back and those are my DAWGS. They are real and ready just like me.”

Check out Neisha Neshae’s her EP “Queenin” available on Spotify and peep the poppin’ Alec Aretakis and Cedric Louie directed visuals above featuring Kevo Hendricks.