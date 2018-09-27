Call Andy! Ashley Darby’s Hubby Accused Of Sexually Assaulting #RHOP Camera Man

Well damn…

Ashley Darby’s Husband Michael Darby Accused Of Groping Camera Man

A shocking story is coming out of the “Real Housewives of Potomac”.

Michael Darby, the husband of Ashley Darby, is being criminally charged with sexual assault for grabbing the butt of a crew member, reports TMZ.

A cameraman named Orville Palmer is alleging that Michael groped him on September 1 and then caught a “flirtatious look” from Michael. Orville says he told Darby to stop and then told a supervisor.

He’s been charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact.

Back on season 1, cast members were shocked when Michael grabbed the butt of Katie Rost’s boyfriend at a party.

Looks like someone can’t keep their hands to themselves…