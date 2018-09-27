KavanaughHearings: Kamala Harris Rips Cowardly Republicans For Not Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Kamala Harris Addresses Republicans For Not Pushing FBI Investigation Into Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today and laid bare her experience being sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During the hearing, Kamala Harris took aim at Republican Senators who have looked to deflect blame for their refusal to launch and FBI investigation into Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s stories.

Preach! Harris 2020???