Watch: Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Unfolds As Khloé Goes Into Labor On ‘KUWTK’ [VIDEO]

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reality Show Will Feature Tristan’s Cheating, Kanye’s MAGA Moments, Khloé’s Labor And Kim Working To Free Alice Johnson In Upcoming Episodes

If you thought E! would spare Khloe Kardashian the embarrassment of reliving Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal for a second time, you thought wrong. E! just put up a clip with the highlights still waiting to be aired in the remainder of the season and it looks like that storyline is heavily featured. You can watch the clip below:

Guess it’s only fair that they air all the dirty laundry right? Also, we thought it was interesting that Scott Disick seemed to refer to the Kardashian “curse” saying nobody in this family can ever catch a break. Do you think he’s right? Or do you think that the combination of wealth, celebrity and family dynamics make it inevitable that things go wrong so often?

Also, it’s interesting to see Kim react on camera. She and Tristan famously made nice earlier this year but do you think it’s possible she says something during one of the episodes that will send their relationship back into rocky territory?

We also wonder if seeing the show might help Khloe put things into perspective. Based on what she says in the clip about controlling the things she can control, it seems almost like she went into survival mode because she had to put her baby first. Now that True is a little bit older, could Tristan be in greater danger of losing his family?

Khloe posted this photo of True earlier today

We’d hate to think she had any motives other than just wanting to share a shot of her little cutie, but now that this clip is out we can’t help but wonder if she was looking to deflect the negative attention?

What do you think?