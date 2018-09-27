Brolic From The Block: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Las Pistolas In Flexy Gains-tagram Pic
Jennifer Lopez is an ageless beauty. She’s maintained her body in a way that makes you believe that either magic is real or that her DNA is the stuff of Charles Xavier’s dreams.
After her concert last night, Jenny took to the ‘gram to show a lil’ bit of what her hard work in the gym has gotten her.
We’re all better because of it.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem @phvegas
J. Lo really holdin’ them THANGS…and her arms are huge too! Lol
