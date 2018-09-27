Brolic From The Block: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Las Pistolas In Flexy Gains-tagram Pic

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Jennifer Lopez Shows Of Muscles In New Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez is an ageless beauty. She’s maintained her body in a way that makes you believe that either magic is real or that her DNA is the stuff of Charles Xavier’s dreams.

After her concert last night, Jenny took to the ‘gram to show a lil’ bit of what her hard work in the gym has gotten her.

We’re all better because of it.

J. Lo really holdin’ them THANGS…and her arms are huge too! Lol

Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.