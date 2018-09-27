Still Sunken: Ye’ Says THIS Is Why It’s Okay For Him To Rock His Raggedy MAGA Hat With A Kaepernick Shirt
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye West Explains Why He Wears A MAGA Hat With Colin Kaepernick Shirt
Just a week after announcing his resurrection from the sunken place, it looks like Kanye West slipped back in with the quickness.
Ye’ stopped by The Fader offices on Thursday to preview some tracks from his forthcoming YAHNDI album, and he had to address the fashion-less elephant in the room: him wearing a MAGA hat while rocking a Colin Kaepernick shirt.
He declared,
One of the elephants in the room is I wear my hat, right? But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim. I changed the shape right here. And I put positive energy into that hat.
via: @jasonmpeterson
At this point, are we even surprised when Kanye, Kanyes? He also announced that YAHNDI will be dropping Saturday night.
Ya’ll here for it?
