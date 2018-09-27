Still Sunken: Ye’ Says THIS Is Why It’s Okay For Him To Rock His Raggedy MAGA Hat With A Kaepernick Shirt

Kanye West Explains Why He Wears A MAGA Hat With Colin Kaepernick Shirt

Just a week after announcing his resurrection from the sunken place, it looks like Kanye West slipped back in with the quickness.

Ye’ stopped by The Fader offices on Thursday to preview some tracks from his forthcoming YAHNDI album, and he had to address the fashion-less elephant in the room: him wearing a MAGA hat while rocking a Colin Kaepernick shirt.

Here’s what happened during Kanye West’s visit to The FADER. https://t.co/y26TSPHYS4 pic.twitter.com/WumEPpKoMY — The FADER (@thefader) September 27, 2018

He declared,

One of the elephants in the room is I wear my hat, right? But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim. I changed the shape right here. And I put positive energy into that hat.

“But it’s my hat, I redesigned it. I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.” @kanyewest at the @thefader offices this morning. 🎥 @Jasonmpeterson pic.twitter.com/uhYZHb7L5U — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) September 27, 2018

At this point, are we even surprised when Kanye, Kanyes? He also announced that YAHNDI will be dropping Saturday night.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Ya’ll here for it?