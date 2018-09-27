Kym Whitley Has An Interesting Choice Of Words For Her Event On “David Tutera’s Celebrations” [VIDEO]

Kym Whitley Calls Her Event Space Orgasmic On “David Tutera’s Celebrations”

Comedian Kym Whitley hires David Tuterato throw a “Cotton Club” inspired awards ceremony for five unsung women in Hollywood. But when this diva only books four honorees, will David be able to find a fabulous fifth?

DAVID TUTERA’S CELEBRATIONS’ – “Kym Whitley” – Airs Friday, September 28 at 10PM ET/PT