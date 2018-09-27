Will You Be Watching?? Terry Crews To Host ‘American’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Terry Crews To Host The Winter Edition Of America’s Got Talent

Beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and all-around wonderful human Terry Crews has been named the new host of NBC’s upcoming series America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The winter edition of the endlessly popular America’s Got Talent is set to launch in January of 2019, and be judged by the already seasoned America’s Got Talent panel which includes executive producer Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The series is going to bring together fan favorites and other memorable acts from past seasons of the series — which is a summer staple for NBC — along with popular acts from different global “Got Talent” franchises to compete against one another in one big competition.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television,” Crews said about his upcoming hosting gig. “NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, ‘The Champions,’ is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s got Terry Crews!”

As aforementioned, Crews currently stars on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was recently picked up by NBC almost immediately after being cancelled by their former home, Fox. Terry is also known for roles on Everybody Hates Chris and most recently, Deadpool 2. The former NFL player was named one of Time magazine’s 2017 Persons of Year after using his own experiences to speak out against sexual harassment.

The actor and now host has been retweeting articles about his new America’s Got Talent gig all day, in addition to posting to his Instagram–so it’s safe to say he’s really looking forward to joining the AGT squad.

Congrats to Terry on the new digs!