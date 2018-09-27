Exclusive Clip: Iyanla Vanzant Reveals The Braxton Family’s Biggest Issue … They Don’t Tell The TRUTH! [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Iyanla Vanzant Reveals Pattern Of Dishonesty On “Braxton Family Values
The finale episodes are finally here! This season of “Braxton Family Values” is almost done, but part one of the finale is a stunner.
After years of broken communication, the Braxtons begin explosive family therapy with Iyanla Vanzant to heal the fractured sisterhood. But when things take an unexpected turn, Iyanla calls them out & it leads to a shocking exit! Will you be watching?
Part 1 of the “Braxton Family Values” Finale airs tonight Thursday September 27 at 9/8C on WeTV!
