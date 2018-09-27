ComplexCon 2018 Lineup Just Announced Featuring Future, Rae Sremmurd, Vince Staples, & More

Complex Reveals Lineup For Third Annual ComplexCon

ComplexCon 2018 is right around the corner, and for anyone planning their trip who has been waiting on the lineup for the third annual event, the wait is finally over.

Rae Sremmurd and Future are on the bill to headline the first and second night of the convention, respectively, on the Pigeons & Planes Stage–so if you’re looking to turn up, this definitely sounds like the place to be. Rae Sremmurd are coming off their three-disc album SR3MM, which features the platinum hit “Powerglide” along with some other tracks worthy of a party. Future has been keeping fans satisfied this year with BEASTMODE 2 and as always, a variety of standout guest verses on some tracks with his friends.

Long Beach native Vince Staples will be performing on his home turf–and even though he’s been in attendance to the convention in years prior, this will be his first time performing.

Among the other highly-anticipated acts set to hit the stage throughout the weekend include Lil Baby, Action Bronson, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, A-Trak and Friends, and Tinashe. The star-studded lineup is completed with acts like Kodie Shane, World’s Fair, Michael Christmas, Trill Sammy, Lou the Human, Flip Dinero, Mixed by Ali, Jack Harlow, and City Morgue.

Not only are those on the lineup expected to give exciting performances, but it has become tradition for a plethora of special guests to touch the stage throughout the weekend. Past surprise appearances include the likes of Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and Bad Bunny.

A lot more regarding the festival will be announced in the coming weeks, including the always exciting exclusive sneaker drops, panelists participating in the ComplexCon(versations) series, artist installations, and much more.

Tickets are available at ComplexCon.com.

You can check out the entire lineup for the convention below.