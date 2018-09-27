Hate It Or Love It? Lil Wayne Calls Post Malone For Last Minute ‘The Carter V’ Feature

Lil Wayne Adds Post Malone To ‘The Carter V’

Lil’ Wayne’s long anticipated album The Carter V is set to drop at 9pm tonight.

According to TMZ, rapper (?) Post Malone will be featured on at track after getting a last minute call from Weezy F. himself.

It’s said that Wayne called Post earlier this week and the dirty-lookin’ rap singer hauled his dusty azz to the studio to knock out his part. Posty JUST finished his part last night and his vocals are currently being mixed for tonight’s release.

The fact the Post is being added so late into the process suggests that although Wayne is releasing music that has been sitting for years, he wants to add some new life to them. Maybe that’s a good thing, maybe that’s a bad thing. Guess we’ll find out in a few hours.

Are you looking forward to Wayne’s album tonight?