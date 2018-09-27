Trouble On The Shore: Jenni “JWOWW” Farley Files For Divorce From Husband Of Two Years, Roger Mathews

JWoww Files For Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

The Jersey Shore caused a few marriages to take place before its original iteration ended…and it looks like one of those unions has now come to an abrupt end.

Jersey Shore watchers caught the courtship of Jenni “JWoww” Farley and the boo she picked up from the beach, Roger Mathews over the course of the last two seasons. The couple tied the knot back in 2015…but it seems that their marriage won’t quite make it to the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

According to TMZ, JWoww filed divorce docs in New Jersey 2 weeks ago, just a few days before their third wedding anniversary. She cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences,” and said that they’ve been navigating rough seas for at least the last six months.

The couple shares two children, 4-year-old daughter Melani and 2-year-old son, Grayson.

SMH! Welp, reality TV isn’t exactly known for fostering and maintaining strong, long-lasting relationships. Hopefully, these two can find happiness separately.

We’re guessing Jenni is about to turn up now that she’s about to be back on the shore AND back on the market.

Getty