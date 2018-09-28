Welcome Back, Budden! Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Are Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop NY’

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Rejoin Cast Of Love & Hip Hop

A lot has changed since Joe Budden and Cyn Santana were cast members on Love & Hip Hop: NY four years ago.

For one, Joe was juggling the affections of Tahiry José and Kaylin Garcia, battling a drug addiction, and had made a proposal to Tahiry which was turned down. Meanwhile, Cyn was in a tumultuous lesbian relationship with Erica Mena, and had began a budding flirtationship with Cicsco Rosado.

However, the two found love with one another once the cameras stopped rolling and now share a home and an adorable baby son named Lexington Budden. Now, with newfound success as a hip-hop culture commentator, Joe returns with his lady Cyn to the cast of the hit reality show.

According to Variety, Joe and Cyn will rejoin the cast starting at its November 26 return. They’ll be appearing alongside newcomer Maino, and return castmembers Remy Ma and Papoose, Safaree, Kimbella and Juelz Santana, Yandy, Rich Dollaz and Juju among others. We all know that these shows have 10+ other side characters, so the rest of this season’s lineup remains to be named at this moment.

No word yet what Cyn and Joe’s storyline will entail, but we’re guessing they’ll be another “go to them for advice” couple like Remy and Pappoose and some light conflicts with other castmates as they come along — or at least we hope it stays light.

Are you excited to have Budden and his bae back on the show? What do you think they’ll get into this season?

