India Love Gets Ready For Her Rap Debut With New Single, “Talk Yo Sh!t” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
India Love is determined to graduate from your favorite rapper’s favorite IG vixen to an artist in her own right. The busty model/reality star has been dropping songs here and there for the better part of 2018, but this particular venture is the first official single from her upcoming debut album.
The entire video was shot on iPhone. What do you think of her first foray into professional music?
