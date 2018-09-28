Kevin Hart Thanks His Rib Eniko Hart For Sticking Around And Being His “Backbone” During Last Year’s Cheating Fiasco [Video]

Kevin Hart Applauds Eniko For Forgiving Him

Kevin Hart is ready to declare his lovely wife Eniko to be every essential bone in his body…especially since she so graciously forgave him for cheating debacle last year.

While promoting his new flick “Night School,” Kevin got to chatting about his marriage, and the lessons he’s learned in the two years he’s been wed to the woman he calls his rib. He says that his and Eniko’s friendship is the most amazing part of their relationship, and he applauds her for her strength and ability to forgive. Watch as he speaks to People about their relationship:

Well, good that they were able to get back on one accord so smoothly after a betrayal so big right in the middle of her pregnancy. Every couple has their own difficulties, after all…right?

What do you think of Kevin’s commentary?

Getty/People