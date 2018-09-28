Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 7
This has been a crappy week. There’s been a lot of talk about mistreatment of women, men getting away with it, and women who are victimized from it all. Then we had people defend these criminals and everything. So this is a pretty depressing list this time, but you best believe the people on this list absolutely deserve it.
We got reality stars and musicians in here, too. You know we couldn’t leave them out of it.
Take a look at week 7 of our losers of the week.
10. Jadah – Welp, Black Ink Crew is out here firing people left and right and she’s the latest casualty. Cold.
8. Garcelle Beauvais – She tried to wish Will Smith a happy birthday but posted a pic from Wild Wild West where they were kissing. Um, inappropriate much?
7. America – You know the drill.
6. Jesse Williams – He really tried to get deep promoting his Emmitt Till movie, but just ended up having to apologize by looking like a heada$$ over it.
5. Kanye West – Again. Fool really wore a MAGA hat and a Kaep shirt. Good luck on that album, though.
4. Ella Mai – She got relentlessly dragged for allegedly having Jacquees remove his “Boo’d Up” remix from the internet.
3. Tommy Lasagna – She tried to come for Michelle Obama and was quickly smacked down for her troubles
2. Brett Kavanaugh – So he’s probably still going to be on the Supreme Court but his bum a$$ cried like a punk trying to deny rape charges that, well, they’re hard to deny. Karma comes for us all, though.
1. Bill Cosby – Well, it finally happened. Bill Cosby is going to jail, and if you believe reports then you know he’s having a hell of a time there. The man who went hard on black people for going to jail is now there with them. Why? Oh, yeah, for being a rapist. The loser of the week was obvious.
