BOSSIP’s Official HBCU Homecoming SZN Guide (2018 Edition)

HBCU Homecoming SZN Guide

It’s that beautifully Blackity Black time of year where HBCU alumni flock back to their alma maters to party, network, fellowship and stunt with rent money at the littest institutions on Earth. There’s really nothing like HBCU Homecoming SZN so we put together this handy-dandy guide to make your planning over the next month wayyyy easier.

Let’s kick things off with North Carolina AT&T’s “Greatest Homecoming On Earth” (GHOE!) that announced the littest Homecoming concert lineup of 2018:

(Cardi, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai AND Lil Baby?? LIT)

…and we can’t forget about those flawless A&T Golden Delights, whew!

Bowie State’s Homecoming concert might be the second littest:

But FAMU got Gucci AND Kodak soooo…

FAMU ARE YOU READY? It’s the event you’ve all been waiting for. Make sure to come out to The 2018 Homecoming Concert featuring GUCCI MANE & KODAK BLACK ‼️ Ticket info dropping soon. This is an event you don’t want to miss. #FAMUSGA #TheExperience #FAMUHomecoming2018 #FAMU pic.twitter.com/aWcYik3H87 — Florida A&M SGA (@famu_sga87) August 31, 2018

We’re impatiently awaiting Howard U’s world-famous Yard Fest lineup but at least we finally have the schedule:

Spelhouse, Tuskegee, Clark-Atlanta, Southern and FAMU live in the TOP 5 HBCU Homecoming mix. Oh, and don’t sleep on Hampton U. and South Carolina St. who have the two most slept-on Homecomings in the nation.

(You can see the entire 2018 HBCU Homecoming schedule here and plan your turn-ups accordingly)

Need fly HBCU apparel to flex on the yard?

Need Blackity Black pins and patches to flare up your cool jean jacket?

You know there’s no HBCU Homecoming without the bands. ESPN’s The Undefeated even dropped 2018 rankings.

The only HBCU marching band rankings that matter. https://t.co/6BGinsSCN8 pic.twitter.com/M32gHxni7Z — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 27, 2018

Btw, this is FAMU’s first female Drum Major Cori Bostic’s FIRST Homecoming as Drum Major

Shouts to the Bruhz who can’t wait to steal wives and ruin marriages during Homecoming.

We’ll be outchea doing extravagant hoodrat activities at GHOE, Spelhouse and Hampton’s Homecomings this year. If you want us to pull up to yours, hit us up!

Feature photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images