Get Well: Shaq And Shaunie’s UCLA Baller Son Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery [Video]
Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery
Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal is a serious NBA prospect who is currently playing for UCLA and according to TMZ, he’s dealing with a very serious health issue.
Shareef will not be playing this season as he is set to have a major heart surgery after doctors found an issue with his ticker.
View this post on Instagram
Recently I found out I had a serious heart issue … I am very blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last breathe .. I will not be able to participate in sports this year but I will be back in no time … I want to thank god for looking out for me , I want to thank UCLA , my teammates and most importantly my family … this is just a small bump on the road and I gotta push through it .. I am very down about not being able to do sport I love .. I really wanted this year I felt like I was at my best but this is just a minor setback.. my health is most important over everything .. like I said .. I WILL BE BACK.. thank you ❤️❤️❤️
Luckily, the unidentified abnormality was caught early and it is believed that Shareef should recover just fine. Both Shaq and Shaunie counseled Shareef about how to proceed, but he will not withdraw from school during his rehab.
Gett well!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.