Get Well: Shaq And Shaunie’s UCLA Baller Son Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery [Video]

Shareef O’Neal To Undergo Major Heart Surgery

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal is a serious NBA prospect who is currently playing for UCLA and according to TMZ, he’s dealing with a very serious health issue.

Shareef will not be playing this season as he is set to have a major heart surgery after doctors found an issue with his ticker.

Luckily, the unidentified abnormality was caught early and it is believed that Shareef should recover just fine. Both Shaq and Shaunie counseled Shareef about how to proceed, but he will not withdraw from school during his rehab.

