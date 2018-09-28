A Gallery Of Reasons We Can’t Wait To See Cyn Santana’s Thickly Post-Baby Snapback Return To Love & Hip-Hop

Welcoming Cyn Santana Back To Reality TV

News broke on Thursday that Joe Budden and wifey Cyn Santana would be bringing their talents back to reality TV. Joe Budden is cool and all but let’s be real: the star of the show is Cyn Santana and her banging post-baby bawdy. She was already fine before, but that little baby weight looks gooooooood on her. She’s been giving us all kinds of crazy fine looks, too. We just know that’s going to continue on the show.

Take a look at what we can expect from Cyn going forward…