A Gallery Of Reasons We Can’t Wait To See Cyn Santana’s Thickly Post-Baby Snapback Return To Love & Hip-Hop

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

Welcoming Cyn Santana Back To Reality TV

News broke on Thursday that Joe Budden and wifey Cyn Santana would be bringing their talents back to reality TV. Joe Budden is cool and all but let’s be real: the star of the show is Cyn Santana and her banging post-baby bawdy. She was already fine before, but that little baby weight looks gooooooood on her. She’s been giving us all kinds of crazy fine looks, too. We just know that’s going to continue on the show.

Take a look at what we can expect from Cyn going forward…

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    She worth it 😏 top from: @giftedapparelnyc

    A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.