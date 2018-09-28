STRAIGHT UP: Travis Scott To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Weekend

Travis Scott Will Be The Next Musical Guest On Saturday Night Live

Though the comedy sketches throughout the most recent seasons of Saturday Night Live tend to be a big hit or miss, something fans can always count on is musical guests always bringing their A-game to the show when they’re booked to perform.

After being off for the summer, SNL is returning tomorrow night with their season 44 premiere featuring soon-to-be 7-time musical guest on the show, Kanye West. As if that’s not already enough to look forward to–whether you’re still a fan of the rapper or simply to want to tune in to see what outrageous things stunts he may or may not pull this time–the series also announced the next two episodes following their season premiere.

Fans were excited to learn that following up Ye’s musical performance on September 29 will be his friend and fellow Kardashian baby daddy Travis Scott on October 6.

The rapper posted the big news to his Instagram page simply calling the upcoming performance a “night to remember.” He will be appearing on the show with Awkwafina as the host–it was also announced via the show’s social media pages that Late Night host Seth Meyers and Paul Simon will be on the series’ third episode this season.

Though this weekend will mark Kanye’s seventh performance as the Saturday Night Live musical guest, the following weekend marks Travis Scott’s very first time with the gig.

Among other things, Travis is known for his insane performances–so it will be interesting to see how his intense stage presence translates to the SNL set.

Will you be watching these upcoming episodes?