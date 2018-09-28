Happy Birthday Weezy: Lil Wayne Brings In His 36th Year With Celeb Studded Bash In La La Land [PHOTOS]

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Lil Wayne stands next to his birthday cake at his 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Lil Wayne Has Skate Park Themed Party Attended By Tiffany Haddish, Timbaland, Big Sean, Draya and more!

Grammy Award winning artist Lil Wayne celebrated his 36th birthday and the release of his much anticipated Tha Carter V tonight at Hubble Studios in Los Angeles. The party, nicknamed “Wayne’s World,” was a long awaited celebration and featured many of the rapper’s favorite things…. traditional New Orleans food (as catered by Trap Kitchen), candy and marihuana bar while a skate ramp outside played host to tricks and ollies from skateboarders all night. And just when you that was all, the party also featured two real life goats to pay home to our own Greatest of All Time.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Custom Bumbu cocktails were flowing all night as special guests arrived to wish Wayne a very happy birthday. Guests included many of Wayne’s family and close friends including Stevie Wonder, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Ray J (who gifted Wayne a personalized scooter), Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Shaggy, Trey Songz, Tiffany Haddish, Draya Michele and more!

Wayne’s World was a production by Young Money Records and The Vanity Group.

Hit the flip for photos of all the guests

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

We love it when Nae gets to kick it with her dad

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Lil Wayne and Ashanti attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Ashanti came through drippin’.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Musicians Timbaland (L) and Trey Songz attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

VA’s finest Timbaland and Trey Songz came through

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper YFN Lucci attends Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Lucci was there – does that mean he and Reginae are still going strong?

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Model Draya Michele (L) and actress Tiffany Haddish attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Two of the finest (and funniest) women in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Ashanti (L) and rapper Mack Mane attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rappers Mack Mane (L) and Big Sean attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Reginae Carter (L) and Masika Kalysha attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Rappers Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa and Big Sean attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper Swae Lee attends Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Ashanti (L) and rapper Swae Lee attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of atmosphere is seen at Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

