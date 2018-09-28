#LawrenceHive Unite: Jay Ellis Talks His Spicy-Crotch ‘Insecure’ Character On Jimmy Kimmel Live [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jay Ellis Talks Lawrence’s Return To ‘Insecure’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jay Ellis and his beloved/hated character “Lawrence” have returned to Insecure and the hear the excited humming of the hive from here.
Ellis sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and talked about the campaign that blue-shirted brothas on social media ran to get their leader back.
What say you? Do you want to see another season of Lawrence melting Issa’s trippy Coachella panties?
