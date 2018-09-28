Pimpin’ Pimpin’ Gone Wrong: Katt Williams’ Alleged Ex Files Documents Asking For $2.5M A Month In Spousal Support

Woman Asks Katt Williams For $2.5M A Month In Support

Katt Williams could be on the hook for a big chunk of change, but not if he has anything to say about it.

A woman who has claimed for years to be an ex of the comedian has now filed emergency documents asking for $2.5 million per month in spousal support. Yep, you read that right: two-and-a-half million dollars. Every. Single. Month.

The woman’s name is Eboni Gray, and even though she has claimed time and time again to have had a relationship with Williams, the comedian has stayed firm in his claim for years to have never had a relationship with her in the first place. Gray has previously sought an annulment from Katt even though there was never any record of them ever being married.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Eboni Gray is now asking for support from Katt Williams, claiming that because of him, she is facing extreme hardships in life. She is said to have filed emergency documents because she claims that she needs money immediately to pay for a plethora of things including rent, moving expenses, legal fees, and a forensic accountant.

Gray is asking for spousal or domestic partner support to the tune of $2,500,000 per month–That insanely hug number would represent the highest spousal support payment in history by quite a large margin. But why not shoot for the stars, right?

A hearing was already held on the matter this past Thursday morning with Gray present, and her request was denied.

This is obviously great news for Williams, who besides not wanting to dish out millions every month in spousal support, remains adamant that he has never had a relationship with this woman to begin with. Maybe this denial in court will make Gray back down from her allegations about the comedian.