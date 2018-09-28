Sweet Black Love: Remy Ma And Papoose Put On Some Pregnancy PDA, Talk “Meet The Mackies” [Photos + Video]

Remy Ma And Papoose PDA, Talk ‘Meet The Mackies’ Reality Show

Remy Ma and Papoose are not only preparing for their first child, but also their first couples reality show. Meet The Mackies is set to premiere on VH1 on October 1st.

The rapper husband and wife recently appeared on BUILD Series to talk about the show and also their relationship. Peep Pap and Rem talking about how they first came to be…

Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t the only #goals. Look at these two!

